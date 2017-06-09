Molecular conformation
Molecular conformation is any spatial arrangement of the atoms in a molecule which can be interconverted by rotations about formally single bonds. Biopolymers, such as polynucleotides, polypeptides or polysaccharides, may change conformation in response to changes in their environment.
Long-range allosteric regulation of the human 26S proteasome by 20S proteasome-targeting cancer drugs
The proteasome regulates several important cellular processes and has been identified as a target for therapeutic interventions. Here the authors map the conformational and energy landscape of the 26S proteasome upon Oprozomib binding and uncover long-range allosteric effects that control the dynamic behaviour of the proteasome.Nature Communications 8, 15578
