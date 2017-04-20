Mobile elements
Mobile elements are DNA sequences that can move around the genome, changing their number of copies or simply changing their location, often affecting the activity of nearby genes. They include DNA transposable elements, plasmids and bacteriophage elements. The total of all mobile genetic elements in a genome may be referred to as the mobilome.
Integration site selection by retroviruses and transposable elements in eukaryotes
Next-generation sequencing has facilitated the study of how transposable elements and retroviruses select their diverse genomic sites of integration, and revealed integration site preferences that range from specific nucleotide sequences to particular chromatin states. The authors review the various mechanisms of integration site selection in eukaryotes, as well as the molecular and cellular determinants that guide this process.Nature Reviews Genetics 18, 292–308
Regulatory activities of transposable elements: from conflicts to benefits
Transposable elements (TEs) are widely known for their deleterious consequences of selfish propagation and mutagenesis. However, as described in this Review, TEs also provide hosts with rich, beneficial gene-regulatory machinery in the form of regulatory DNA elements and TE-derived gene products. The authors highlight the diverse regulatory contributions of TEs to organismal physiology and pathology, provide a framework for responsibly assigning functional roles to TEs and offer visions for the future.Nature Reviews Genetics 18, 71–86
Mechanism for DNA transposons to generate introns on genomic scales
The observations that introns are acquired in bursts and that exons are often nucleosome-sized can be explained by the generation of introns from DNA transposons, which insert between nucleosomes.Nature 538, 533–536
Analyzing tumor heterogeneity and driver genes in single myeloid leukemia cells with SBCapSeq
Oncogenic driver mutations are identified in single cells by a transposon-based sequencing method.Nature Biotechnology 34, 962–972
