53BP1 contributes to regulation of autophagic clearance of mitochondriaScientific Reports 7, 45290
Structure-guided mutagenesis reveals a hierarchical mechanism of Parkin activation
Parkin and PINK1 are involved in damaged mitochondria clearance; however the sequence of events of Parkin activation is not clear. Here, the authors show that binding to phospho-ubiquitin on mitochondria enables Parkin phosphorylation, which allows Repressor Element of Parkin removal, E3 ligase activation and mitophagy.Nature Communications 8, 14697
A Rab5 endosomal pathway mediates Parkin-dependent mitochondrial clearance
Damaged mitochondria are normally cleared through canonical and alternative autophagy pathways. Here, the authors report that mitochondria can be cleared through an autophagy-independent endosomal-lysosomal pathway that depends on Parkin-dependent sequestration of mitochondria in Rab5-positive early endosomes.Nature Communications 8, 14050
Metabolism: Mitophagy turns beige adipocytes white
A new study shows that the beige-to-white adipocyte transition requires mitophagy.
Adipose tissue: Direct beige-to-white conversionNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 626
Autophagy: Inflammatory pathology of Fanconi anaemia
The Fanconi anaemia DNA repair pathway also has cytoplasmic functions in selective autophagy that might contribute to Fanconi anaemia disease.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 17, 330–331
Inflammation: Inflammatory pathology of Fanconi anaemia
The Fanconi anaemia DNA repair pathway also has cytoplasmic functions in selective autophagy that might contribute to an inflammatory pathology of Fanconi anaemia disease.Nature Reviews Immunology 16, 336–337
Autophagy: Mitophagy receptors unravelled
Optineurin and NDP52 are primary mitophagy receptors that are recruited to damaged mitochondria by PINK1-dependent phospho-ubiquitin.
Protein degradation: An alternative route for mitochondrial quality control
PINK1 and parkin mediate a mitochondrial quality control mechanism that is independent of canonical mitophagy.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 15, 150–151