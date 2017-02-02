Minimal change disease
Minimal change disease is the diagnosis given to patients with nephrotic syndrome whose kidney biopsy samples do not show obvious changes in the structure of the glomeruli or surrounding tissues when examined using light microscopy. The disease can occur in adults, but is most common in young children.
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Minimal change disease and idiopathic FSGS: manifestations of the same disease
Minimal change disease and idiopathic focal segmental glomerulosclerosis are often described as separate disease entities. Here, the authors propose that they are in fact different manifestations of the same disease process and review the evidence that led to this hypothesis.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 768–776
News and Views |
Nephrotic syndrome: Efficacy of rituximab in challenging nephrotic syndrome
A new trial provides further evidence that rituximab treatment can reduce the risk of relapse in children with steroid-dependent idiopathic nephrotic syndrome. Addition of a single infusion of rituximab to steroid therapy was associated with a decrease in proteinuria at 3 months and a significant increase in the relapse-free period.Nature Reviews Nephrology 11, 257–258
Research Highlights |
Nephrotic syndrome: Rituximab is safe and effective in FRNS and SDNS—but where to go from here?Nature Reviews Nephrology 10, 421
Research Highlights |
Hypertension: Ineligibility among patients referred for renal denervationNature Reviews Nephrology 10, 299
News and Views |
Targeted therapies: Is there a role for rituximab in nephrotic syndrome?
Anti-CD20 therapy is increasingly being used in the treatment of various patterns of nephrotic syndrome in adults and children. However, its use is still based largely on observational studies and expert opinion. Well-designed randomized controlled trials are urgently needed to define the role of this expensive therapy.Nature Reviews Nephrology 10, 245–247
News and Views |
Nephrotic syndrome: Rituximab in childhood steroid-dependent nephrotic syndrome
Ravani et al. report that rituximab is a safe and effective steroid-sparing and calcineurin-inhibitor-sparing agent in 46 children with idiopathic nephrotic syndrome over a median follow-up of 3 years. What is the risk-to-benefit profile of rituximab compared to that of the other available drugs for treating this disease?Nature Reviews Nephrology 9, 562–563