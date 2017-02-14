Midbrain
The midbrain (mesencephalon) consists of the tectum, tegmentum, substantia nigra, red nucleus, inferior and superior colliculi and the cerebral aqueduct. It is the part of the brain that regulates eye movement, sleep, arousal and relays sensory and motor information to other brain areas.
Ventral tegmental area: cellular heterogeneity, connectivity and behaviour
Neurons in the ventral tegmental area (VTA) are highly heterogeneous and project to a range of different brain regions. Morales and Margolis summarize recent efforts to characterise VTA neurons, dissect their circuitry and understand their roles in motivation- and reward-related behaviours.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 73–85
Auditory biological marker of concussion in childrenScientific Reports 6, 39009
Meta-adaptation in the auditory midbrain under cortical influence
Neurons in the auditory midbrain are known to modify their firing rates in response to changes in sound intensity. Here the authors show that in guinea pigs, such modifications occur faster when neurons re-encounter the same environment, a phenomenon they term meta-adaptation.Nature Communications 7, 13442
Auditory system: Keeping the beatNature Reviews Neuroscience 14, 741
Neurodevelopment: Low-flow blood-vessel pruningNature 488, 560
New brain malformation identified
Researchers describe a devastating genetic development disorder.
اكتشاف تَشَوُّه جديد للدماغ
باحثون يصفون اضطرابًا لتطور وراثي مُدَمِّر