Microwave photonics
Microwave photonics is the practical application of electromagnetic waves with a wavelength between one millimetre and one meter. Microwaves are important for communications, and systems for detecting microwaves are crucial for astronomy. The term also includes high-frequency electronic systems.
Traditional metallic communication elements suffer from substantial losses in the visible and near-infrared. Here, Barreda et al. show in a proof of principle in the microwave regime that a pair of high-index dielectric spheres can operate as a perfect switch in a beam-splitter configuration.Nature Communications 8, 13910
Birth of the programmable optical chip
Advances in silicon photonics, compound III–V semiconductor technology and hybrid integration now mean that powerful, programmable optical integrated circuits could be within sight.Nature Photonics 10, 1
Microwave photonics: Optomechanics sets the beat
A tiny drum converts between infrared and microwave signals with record efficiency by keeping the beat of both.Nature Physics 10, 245–246