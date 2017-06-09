Microfluidics
Microfluidics is the engineering or use of devices that apply fluid flow to channels smaller than 1 millimetre in at least one dimension. Microfluidic devices can reduce reagent consumption, allow well controlled mixing and particle manipulation, integrate and automate multiple assays (known as lab-on-a-chip), and facilitate imaging and tracking.
High-throughput physical phenotyping of cell differentiationMicrosystems & Nanoengineering 3, 17013
Organs-on-chips: Filtration enabled by differentiation
The efficient generation of mature podocytes from induced pluripotent stem cells makes possible the recapitulation of renal blood filtration on a chip.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0074
Gene delivery: Suddenly squeezed and shocked
A microfluidic device that integrates mechanical squeezing and electrical stimulation delivers DNA to the nucleus of cells at a rate of millions of cells per minute.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0047
Lab-on-a-chip: Microbial genomes on a chipNature Methods 14, 226
Diagnostics for global health: Hand-spun centrifuge
A 20 cent centrifuge made of paper and string and operated by hand can separate plasma from blood in about 90 seconds.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0017
Biophysics: Pole dancingNature Physics 13, 8
Technology: Enabling accurate single-cell genome amplificationNature Reviews Genetics 17, 503