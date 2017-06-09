Microfluidics

Definition

Microfluidics is the engineering or use of devices that apply fluid flow to channels smaller than 1 millimetre in at least one dimension. Microfluidic devices can reduce reagent consumption, allow well controlled mixing and particle manipulation, integrate and automate multiple assays (known as lab-on-a-chip), and facilitate imaging and tracking.

