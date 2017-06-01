Microarray analysis
Microarray analysis is a method that uses microchips containing anchored arrays of short DNA elements (known as probes) for the large-scale interrogation of gene expression. Nucleic acid samples are labelled and applied to the arrays, and hybridization to specific probes is identified by imaging and subsequent data processing.
Non-coding RNA: Deciphering the rules of microRNA targetingNature Reviews Genetics 17, 718
Targeted therapies: Notching up dormant tumour-cell deaths to avoid recurrenceNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 12, 437
Systematic analysis of immunodeficiency
Humans deficient in the adaptor MyD88 or the kinase IRAK4 suffer from primary immunodeficiency. Blood cells from these patients show defective induction of specific subsets of genes after exposure to microbial stimuli in vitro.Nature Immunology 15, 1097–1098
ESTOOLS Data@Hand: human stem cell gene expression resourceNature Methods 10, 814–815
Gene expression: Mixing it up
Immunometabolism: Mef2 in sickness and in health
Phosphorylation of Mef2 controls immune versus metabolic gene expression in infected Drosophila melanogaster.Nature Reviews Immunology 13, 845