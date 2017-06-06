Research | | open
- Scientific Reports 7, 2815
Three-Dimensional Anisotropic Metamaterials as Triaxial Optical InclinometersScientific Reports 7, 2681
Chasing the thermodynamical noise limit in whispering-gallery-mode resonators for ultrastable laser frequency stabilization
High-quality optical resonators have the potential to provide a miniaturized frequency reference for metrology and sensing but they often lack stability. Here, Lim et al. experimentally characterize the stability of whispering-gallery resonators at their fundamental noise limits.
Photonic molecules with a tunable inter-cavity gapLight: Science & Applications 6, e16224
Manufacturing: 3D printed micro-optics
Uncompromised performance of micro-optical compound lenses has been achieved by high-fidelity shape definition during two-photon absorption microfabrication. The lenses have been made directly onto image sensors and even onto the tip of an optic fibre.Nature Photonics 10, 499–501
Optomechanics: Vibrations copying optical chaos
Mechanical oscillation in a microtoroidal optical cavity transfers chaos from a pump to a probe laser beam with a different wavelength. Through stochastic resonance, the combination of noise and internal chaotic dynamics leads to amplification of optomechanically induced light self-oscillations.Nature Photonics 10, 366–368
Micro-optics: Light robotsNature Photonics 9, 426
Elapsed time of light: science & applicationsLight: Science & Applications 5, e16021
Micro-optics: Beetle-like microlens arrayNature Photonics 8, 505
A microscale acceleratorNature Physics 9, 692