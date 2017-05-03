Membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis
Membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis is a rare kidney disorder characterized by mesangial cell proliferation and structural changes in glomerular capillary walls. The disorder can be classified into various subtypes based on characteristic abnormal ultrastructures and immune deposits in biopsy samples.
Latest Research and Reviews
The role of neutrophils and NETosis in autoimmune and renal diseases
Neutrophils are crucial regulators of the innate immune response and act as a first line of defence against invading microorganisms. To target microorganisms, neutrophils release extracellular structures called neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which externalize key autoantigens. In this Review, Gupta and Kaplan explore the contribution of neutrophils and NETs to the pathophysiology of systemic autoimmune disorders that can affect the kidneys, and discuss neutrophils as novel therapeutic targets for these diseases.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 402–413
Renal involvement in primary Sjögren syndrome
Renal involvement in primary Sjögren syndrome (pSS) is a rare complication, but regular screening is required for early detection and prevention of progression to chronic kidney disease. In this Review, Hélène François and Xavier Mariette discuss the most frequent renal complications that can occur in pSS, namely tubulointerstitial nephritis and membranoproliferative glomerular nephritis. They outline the pathophysiology of these complications, the differential diagnoses, and current treatment options.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 82–93
Histopathology of MPGN and C3 glomerulopathies
Insights into the pathogenesis of membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (MPGN) have transformed our understanding of the processes that can lead to the morphological appearance of this pattern of injury. It is now recognized that many cases of MPGN are characterized by the deposition of the complement component C3 in glomeruli without immunoglobulin deposition; this group of diseases is now referred to as C3 glomerulopathies. In this Review, Cook and Pickering discuss the morphological features of MPGN and their different associated pathological processes, in addition to the histological features of C3 glomerulopathies.Nature Reviews Nephrology 11, 14–22
Pathogenesis of the C3 glomerulopathies and reclassification of MPGN
Improved understanding of the role of complement in the pathogenesis of a number of glomerular diseases has led to progress in disease classification and treatment. In this Review, Bomback and Appel re-examine the previous classification schemes for membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (MPGN) and discuss the role of complement in the various MPGN lesions including the C3 glomerulopathies. In addition, they discuss the pathogenesis, diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis of the C3 glomerulopathies.Nature Reviews Nephrology 8, 634–642
News and Comment
Decade in review—glomerular disease: The glomerulus reveals some secrets
In the past decade, major advances have been made in defining the antigens and pathogenesis of immune complex diseases such as membranous nephropathy and IgA nephropathy. Probing of rare genetic diseases has revealed new pathways of injury in proteinuric conditions, including channel abnormalities in the podocyte and complement dysregulation underlying proliferative glomerular lesions.Nature Reviews Nephrology 11, 633–634
Glomerular disease: The role of parietal epithelial cells in hyperplastic lesions
Parietal epithelial cells (PECs) are increasingly recognized as key players in the pathogenesis of proliferative glomerular diseases. A new study by Rizzo and colleagues contributes to this emerging concept and identifies potential novel signalling pathways that might mediate the activation of PECs. However, the functional role of PECs remains controversial.Nature Reviews Nephrology 10, 5–6
Glomerular disease: Eculizumab for the treatment of MPGNNature Reviews Nephrology 8, 314