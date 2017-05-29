Membrane proteins

Definition

Membrane proteins are proteins found in cell membranes, either at the surface or on intracellular organelles. Integral membrane proteins such as receptors and ion channels span the membrane. Peripheral membrane proteins, for example some signalling proteins, are tethered by an anchor, via a fatty acid, prenyl group, glycophosphatidylinositol (GPI) or a hydrophobic protein patch.

