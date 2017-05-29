Research |
Structure of the human multidrug transporter ABCG2
The structure of human ABCG2 bound to an inhibitory antibody using cryo-electron microscopy, representing the first high-resolution structural data of a human multidrug transporter.
Membrane proteins are proteins found in cell membranes, either at the surface or on intracellular organelles. Integral membrane proteins such as receptors and ion channels span the membrane. Peripheral membrane proteins, for example some signalling proteins, are tethered by an anchor, via a fatty acid, prenyl group, glycophosphatidylinositol (GPI) or a hydrophobic protein patch.
Bacterial proteins are synthesized with formyl-methionine in their N-terminus, but most of them are co-translationally deformylated. Here, the authors show that inner-membrane proteins are protected from deformylation by the binding of the signal recognition particle (SRP) during translation.
An integrated homology modeling and docking strategy, IPHoLD, is used to predict protein–ligand binding sites and poses, allowing blind prediction of GPCR–ligand conformations and design of dopamine receptors with novel ligand-binding selectivity.
High-resolution structures of the thermostabilized human excitatory amino acid transporter EAAT1, alone or in association with its substrate or small molecule inhibitors, reveal architectural features of human SLC1 transporters and an allosteric mechanism of inhibition.
Bacterial outer membrane TonB-dependent transporters (TBDTs) mediate the influx of several nutrients. Here the authors use single-molecule force spectroscopy to show that the interaction between TonB and Escherichia coli TBDT BtuB is mechanically resistant to the pulling that gates the BtuB channel.
Li and Lodish describe how a shift in our understanding of the molecular basis of sickle cell anaemia has led to clinical success.
Wayne Hendrickson discusses the consortium efforts and developments in methodology that in recent years have allowed unprecedented advances in atomic-structure determination of membrane proteins.
Super-resolution microscopy shows that the localization of each mRNA in Escherichia coli is determined by whether the mRNA encodes an inner-membrane protein.