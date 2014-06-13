Melatonin

Definition

Melatonin is an endocrine hormone with a monoamine alkaloid structure, produced from the amino acid tryptophan. Melatonin is generated by the pineal gland in mammals. Melatonin is involved in entrainment of plant and animal circadian clocks via its action on melatonin receptors, expressed abundantly in the central nervous system, and through its direct antioxidant activity.

