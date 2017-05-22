Meiosis
Meiosis is the generation of germ cells (eggs and sperm). In meiosis, DNA replication is followed by two division cycles: meiosis I, which segregates homologous chromosomes and meiosis II, which segregates sister chromatids. Thus, four daughter cells are generated that each contains one homologue of each chromosome.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Maternal age-dependent APC/C-mediated decrease in securin causes premature sister chromatid separation in meiosis II
Sister chromatid cohesion during meiosis II (MII), maintained by securin-mediated inhibition of separase, is reduced in aged mouse oocytes. Here the authors show that, in MII oocytes, securin levels are reduced by increased destruction by the anaphase promoting complex/cyclosome.Nature Communications 8, 15346
Research | | open
Protective effect of antioxidants on the pre-maturation aging of mouse oocytesScientific Reports 7, 1434
Research |
Endoplasmic-reticulum-mediated microtubule alignment governs cytoplasmic streaming
Through imaging and theoretical modelling, Kimura et al. discover that endoplasmic reticulum flow determines microtubule alignment to promote cytoplasmic streaming of yolk granules in Caenorhabditis elegans zygotes.Nature Cell Biology 19, 399–406
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Genomics: Mapping meiotic breaksNature Reviews Genetics 17, 716–717
News and Views |
X marks the spot: PRDM9 rescues hybrid sterility by finding hidden treasure in the genome
Three recent reports explore how PRDM9 binds to meiotic hotspots within the genome and provide compelling evidence that hotspot erosion leads to speciation.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 23, 267–269
News and Views |
Clarifying the role of condensin in shaping chromosomes
A major controversy in the field of chromosome research has been whether condensin is required for achieving the highly compacted state of chromatin fibres in mitosis and meiosis. Through genetic experiments in mouse oocytes, condensin is now found to be indispensable for meiotic chromosome assembly by mediating chromosome compaction and disentanglement of sister chromatids and by conferring rigidity to chromosomes.Nature Cell Biology 17, 711–713
Research Highlights |
Disease genetics: Genetic diagnoses from single oocytesNature Reviews Genetics 15, 67
Research Highlights |
Segregating meiotic chromosomes
Research Highlights |
Gene expression: RNA granules: the clock within
Cytoplasmic RNA granules control the timing of cyclin B1 translation in oocytes.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 14, 688–689