Meiosis

Definition

Meiosis is the generation of germ cells (eggs and sperm). In meiosis, DNA replication is followed by two division cycles: meiosis I, which segregates homologous chromosomes and meiosis II, which segregates sister chromatids. Thus, four daughter cells are generated that each contains one homologue of each chromosome.

