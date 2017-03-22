Medical and clinical diagnostics

Research | | open
- Scientific Reports 7, 44854
New platform for simple and rapid protein-based affinity reactionsScientific Reports 7, 178
Innovation: Sweat-sensing patch for glucose monitoring and drug deliveryNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 247
Synthetic biology: Just add water — programmable in vitro diagnosticsNature Reviews Genetics 15, 780–781
Transmission: Control issues
Once tuberculosis takes hold in a population it can be hard to control, but scientists are finding new ways to understand and stop its spread.Nature 502, S16–S17
Diagnosis: Waiting for results
There are several new tests for tuberculosis in the pipeline, but they must be shown to be effective in areas with limited resources and a heavy burden of HIV.Nature 502, S10–S12
Diagnosis: Dual-energy CT and ultrasound compared for gouty arthritisNature Reviews Rheumatology 9, 696
Heparin sensing: Blue-chip binding
Heparin is an anionic polysaccharide that has tremendous clinical importance as an anticoagulant. Several dyes have been developed that can detect heparin, and the latest example — named Mallard Blue — has now been shown to have excellent sensing properties under biologically relevant conditions.Nature Chemistry 5, 644–646