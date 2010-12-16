Media formats

Latest Research and Reviews
Shining a light on the dark corners of the web
Cybercrime researcher Gianluca Stringhini explains how he studies hate speech and fake news on the underground network 4chan.
Censorship: Beware scientists wielding red pensNature 541, 289
Environment: China needs more monitoring appsNature 520, 436
Computing: Keep files small to curb energy useNature 514, 305
Nature promotes read-only sharing by subscribers
Publisher permits subscribers and media to share read-only versions of its papers.
Chinese agencies announce open-access policies
Researchers will now be required to make papers free to read within one year of publication.