Long-term potentiation
Long-term potentiation (LTP ) is the biological process by which certain types of synaptic stimulation – such as prolonged high frequency input – result in a long-lasting increase in the strength of synaptic transmission. It is thought that the mechanisms underlying LTP, together with those underlying long-term depression, may contribute to synaptic plasticity during learning.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Postsynaptic synaptotagmins mediate AMPA receptor exocytosis during LTP
Postsynaptic synaptotagmin-1 and synaptotagmin-7 mediate calcium-dependent exocytosis of AMPA receptors during long-term potentiation.Nature 544, 316–321
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Ageing: A youthful reminderNature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 384–385
Research Highlights |
Brain ageing: A youthful reminder
A study shows that systemic adminstration of plasma from human umbilical cord counteracts ageing-induced impairment of hippocampal function in mice and identifies a key protein in plasma that confers such effects.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 322–323
News and Views |
An optical probe of synaptic plasticity
An endogenous protein in the mouse brain is inactivated using a light-sensitive antibody construct.Nature Biotechnology 35, 26–27
Research Highlights |
Glia: Glial messenging
Research Highlights |
Synaptic plasticity: Spinal signals
This study suggests that brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) is released from dendritic spines in response to activity and acts in an autocrine manner to mediate structural plasticity of the spine from which it was released.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 740
Research Highlights |
Synaptic plasticity: TARP targetNature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 671