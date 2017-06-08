Long-term potentiation

Long-term potentiation (LTP ) is the biological process by which certain types of synaptic stimulation – such as prolonged high frequency input – result in a long-lasting increase in the strength of synaptic transmission. It is thought that the mechanisms underlying LTP, together with those underlying long-term depression, may contribute to synaptic plasticity during learning.

