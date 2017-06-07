Research | | open
Liver fibrosis
Liver fibrosis is the liver's response to injury, in which excess extracellular matrix is deposited. In most cases, liver fibrosis is the result of chronic liver disease, such as hepatitis. Liver fibrosis can progress to liver cirrhosis over time, but the two conditions are distinct.
Mechanisms of hepatic stellate cell activation
Activation of hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) in liver injury is the primary driver of hepatic fibrosis. In this Review, Tsuchida and Friedman detail the varied intracellular and extracellular signalling pathways leading to HSC activation, as well as the role of HSCs in liver fibrosis resolution and as therapeutic targets.
Liver: Osteopontin and HMGB1: novel regulators of HSC activation
Liver fibrosis, the accumulation of extracellular matrix proteins caused by chronic liver damage, results from the activation of hepatic stellate cells. In a new study, Arriazu et al. explore in detail the mechanisms by which the multifunctional protein osteopontin drives hepatic fibrosis, and show that interaction with HMGB1 mediates the fibrogenic response.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 320–322
