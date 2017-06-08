Liquid crystals

Definition

Liquid crystals are substances that flow like a liquid but maintain some of the ordered structure of crystals. Liquid-crystal molecules tend to be elongated and to orient in specific directions.

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Research | | open

    Cavitation is the formation of vapour bubbles within a liquid and is undesirable in many industrial applications. Here Stieger et al. show how the anisotropic fluids influence this process in a nematic liquid crystal and find that orientational ordering of molecules can tune the onset of cavitation.

    • Tillmann Stieger
    • , Hakam Agha
    • , Martin Schoen
    • , Marco G. Mazza
    •  & Anupam Sengupta
    Nature Communications 8, 15550

  • Research | | open

    When particle-laden drops evaporate, coffee ring patterns form which can affect particle deposition. Here Davidson et al. show that unlike previously investigated drops, the flows in drying drops of liquid crystals are driven by an increase in surface tension due to liquid crystal concentration.

    • Zoey S. Davidson
    • , Yongyang Huang
    • , Adam Gross
    • , Angel Martinez
    • , Tim Still
    • , Chao Zhou
    • , Peter J. Collings
    • , Randall D. Kamien
    •  & A. G. Yodh
    Nature Communications 8, 15642

  • Research |

    DNA origami allows the design of rod-shaped particles with specific geometrical features. This is exploited to examine how particle-level characteristics affect properties of the bulk phase and the superstructures such colloids assemble into.

    • Mahsa Siavashpouri
    • , Christian H. Wachauf
    • , Mark J. Zakhary
    • , Florian Praetorius
    • , Hendrik Dietz
    •  & Zvonimir Dogic
    Nature Materials

  • Research | | open

    Stimuli-responsive materials are commonly used in autonomous systems, whilst it is challenging to power them in a programmable manner. Here, Wani et al. use an optical fibre to control the shape of light-responsive liquid-crystal elastomers, which allow the device to detect and trap targeted objects.

    • Owies M. Wani
    • , Hao Zeng
    •  & Arri Priimagi
    Nature Communications 8, 15546
All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment