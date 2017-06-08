Research | | open
Hydrodynamic cavitation in Stokes flow of anisotropic fluids
Cavitation is the formation of vapour bubbles within a liquid and is undesirable in many industrial applications. Here Stieger et al. show how the anisotropic fluids influence this process in a nematic liquid crystal and find that orientational ordering of molecules can tune the onset of cavitation.Nature Communications 8, 15550
Deposition and drying dynamics of liquid crystal droplets
When particle-laden drops evaporate, coffee ring patterns form which can affect particle deposition. Here Davidson et al. show that unlike previously investigated drops, the flows in drying drops of liquid crystals are driven by an increase in surface tension due to liquid crystal concentration.Nature Communications 8, 15642
Morphogenesis of liquid crystal topological defects during the nematic-smectic A phase transition
Defects in liquid crystals play a central role in determining their structural and dynamic properties, whilst it is challenging to characterize the defects at a molecule level. Here, Gim et al. trace the evolution pathway of defects during a phase transition from a nematic to a smectic state.Nature Communications 8, 15453
Molecular engineering of chiral colloidal liquid crystals using DNA origami
DNA origami allows the design of rod-shaped particles with specific geometrical features. This is exploited to examine how particle-level characteristics affect properties of the bulk phase and the superstructures such colloids assemble into.
A light-driven artificial flytrap
Stimuli-responsive materials are commonly used in autonomous systems, whilst it is challenging to power them in a programmable manner. Here, Wani et al. use an optical fibre to control the shape of light-responsive liquid-crystal elastomers, which allow the device to detect and trap targeted objects.Nature Communications 8, 15546
