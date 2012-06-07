Research |
Licensing
Licensing is widely used in the commercialization of intellectual property such as patents on drugs or technologies. The owner of the intellectual property grants the licensee the rights to use the intellectual property, typically in return for a payment, such as a fee or royalty.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Nature Biotechnology 30, 562
Reviews |
Relative efficacy of drugs: an emerging issue between regulatory agencies and third-party payers
Third-party payers typically base their reimbursement decisions for a new drug predominantly on its health benefits relative to existing treatment options — termed relative efficacy (RE). Over the past decade, the role of payers has become more prominent, and drug developers increasingly need to satisfy the sometimes divergent needs of both regulators and payers to achieve market success. This article describes the political background to the RE debate and the challenges of RE assessment, and discusses the impact of RE on drug development.Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 9, 277–291
Reviews |
Bridging the efficacy–effectiveness gap: a regulator's perspective on addressing variability of drug response
The efficacy–effectiveness gap describes the difference in drug performance under clinical trial conditions versus real-life conditions. Here, the authors argue that this phenomenon is due to variability in drug responses. They discuss the underlying biological and behavioural reasons for this phenomenon and propose strategies to 'bridge the gap'.Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 10, 495–506
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
The premium of a big pharma license dealNature Biotechnology 32, 617–619
Comments and Opinion |
Reinventing tech transfer
US university technology transfer offices are adopting new models in search of increased return on research investment.Nature Biotechnology 32, 1184–1191
News |
Better than breakthrough scheme snagsNature Biotechnology 32, 403