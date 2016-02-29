Leukopoiesis
Leukopoiesis is the process through which leukocytes are generated from haematopoietic stem cells in the bone marrow. The two major forms of leukopoiesis are myelopoiesis and lymphopoiesis. Myelopoiesis generates cells of the innate immune system, whereas lymphopoiesis gives rise to the cells of the adaptive immune system.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
The microbiota regulates neutrophil homeostasis and host resistance to Escherichia coli K1 sepsis in neonatal mice
Here, Hitesh S. Deshmukh et al. report that in neonates, establishment of the intestinal microbiota is associated with neutrophil development. Antibiotic-treated and germ-free mice have reduced numbers of neutrophils and are susceptible to Escherichia coli K1 and Klebsiella pneumoniae sepsis. Reconstitution of the intestinal microbiota promotes interleukin-17 production by innate lymphoid cells and increases plasma granulocyte colony–stimulating factor levels, granulocytosis and host resistance to sepsis.Nature Medicine 20, 524–530
Research |
Paired immunoglobulin-like receptor A is an intrinsic, self-limiting suppressor of IL-5–induced eosinophil development
Paired immunoglobulin-like receptors (PIRs) recognize β2-microglobulin. Munitz and colleagues show that PIR-A and PIR-B have opposing roles in eosinophil development in response to interleukin 5 in the bone marrow.Nature Immunology 15, 36–44
Research |
IRF8 inhibits C/EBPα activity to restrain mononuclear phagocyte progenitors from differentiating into neutrophils
The mechanisms mediating lineage restriction in haematopoietic cell differentiation are not well understood. Here the authors show when and how the transcription factor IRF8 inhibits neutrophil differentiation during the lineage selection of monocytes and dendritic cells.Nature Communications 5, 4978
News and Comment
News and Views |
DCs are ready to commit
Dendritic cell progenitors commit to a specific conventional dendritic cell fate earlier than previously thought, by initiating transcription-factor regulatory circuits unique to their subtype.Nature Immunology 16, 683–685
Research Highlights |
Fate-mapping DCsNature Immunology 14, 1023