Leukopoiesis

Definition

Leukopoiesis is the process through which leukocytes are generated from haematopoietic stem cells in the bone marrow. The two major forms of leukopoiesis are myelopoiesis and lymphopoiesis. Myelopoiesis generates cells of the innate immune system, whereas lymphopoiesis gives rise to the cells of the adaptive immune system.

