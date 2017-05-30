Lens diseases

Latest Research and Reviews
Cataract-associated P23T γD-crystallin retains a native-like fold in amorphous-looking aggregates formed at physiological pH
Aggregation of eye lens proteins leads to cataracts, a major cause of blindness. Here the authors use solid state NMR to probe the structure of γD-crystallin eye lens proteins aggregates, which are found to retain a native-like conformation.Nature Communications 8, 15137
Early versus late traumatic cataract surgery and intraocular lens implantation
The need for all cataract surgeons to run a regular vitreous loss fire drill
SPARCS and Pelli–Robson contrast sensitivity testing in normal controls and patients with cataractEye 31, 753–761