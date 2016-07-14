Insect hormones
Insect hormones are generated and used by insects to regulate physiological, developmental and behavioural events. Insect hormones can be produced by epithelial glands – for example, juvenile hormones or the steroid hormones ecdysteroids – or by neurosecretory cells, as for the neuropeptide hormones such as prothoracicotropic hormone. Insect hormones have been used commercially to control insect populations.
Latest Research and Reviews
A mutation in the receptor Methoprene-tolerant alters juvenile hormone response in insects and crustaceans
Juvenile hormone (JH) is a key regulator of development both in insects and the crustacea Daphnia pulex and D. magna. Here, Miyakawa et al. investigate the evolutionary significance of a single amino-acid variation between crustacea and insects in the JH receptor gene, Methoprene-tolerant.Nature Communications 4, 1856
News and Comment
Return of the super ants
Hidden ancestry gives Pheidole ants potential to develop into huge-headed fighters.