Insect hormones are generated and used by insects to regulate physiological, developmental and behavioural events. Insect hormones can be produced by epithelial glands – for example, juvenile hormones or the steroid hormones ecdysteroids – or by neurosecretory cells, as for the neuropeptide hormones such as prothoracicotropic hormone. Insect hormones have been used commercially to control insect populations.

