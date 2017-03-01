Inhibitory RNA techniques

Definition

Inhibitory RNA techniques are methods that use engineered RNA molecules to inhibit gene expression. Various approaches, including the expression or injection of microRNA, short inhibiting RNA, double-stranded or antisense RNA (e.g. morpholino oligomers), work via mechanisms that include transcript cleavage, sequestration and the inhibition of protein translation.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment