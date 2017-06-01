Infertility
Infertility is the inability to conceive a child after a certain period of time the length of which varies by country. The term can also refer to women who are unable to carry a pregnancy to term. Infertility has many different causes, including polycystic ovary syndrome and low sperm quality.
Women are counselled that surgery for ulcerative colitis leads to infertility and that they could require assisted reproductive technology (ART) to conceive. But how successful is ART, compared with women who do not have a history of ulcerative colitis? New data suggests that ART is less effective in women with ulcerative colitis, but its success is not reduced after surgery to treat the disease.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 318–320
A recent US study comparing different drugs for ovarian stimulation in women with unexplained infertility demonstrates that letrozole is less effective than gonadotropins or clomiphene; however, the primary end point for the study was not efficacy but, rather, multiple pregnancy rates. This study confirms, yet again, that gonadotropins are associated with unacceptably high rates of multiple births.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 8–10
