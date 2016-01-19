Infection-related glomerular disease

Definition

Infection-related glomerular disease is glomerular injury that develops as a result of bacterial, viral, fungal, protozoal or helminthic infection in another part of the body. Bacterial endocarditis, Streptococcus infection and HIV infection can cause glomerular disease.

    Renal disease is a frequent complication of HIV infection, and a spectrum of renal disorders has been described with diverse histopathologic forms. In this Review, Scott Cohen and colleagues outline the epidemiology of renal disease in HIV and how it has changed since the introduction of combined antiretroviral therapy. They discuss the clinical manifestations and mechanisms underlying renal disease development in patients with HIV, and the issues pertaining to diagnosis and therapeutics.

    • Ehsan Nobakht
    • , Scott D. Cohen
    • , Avi Z. Rosenberg
    •  & Paul L. Kimmel
    Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 291–300

    HIV infection is associated with renal diseases including HIV-associated nephropathy, HIV-immune-complex kidney disease, thrombotic microangiopathy and disorders associated with nephrotoxic HIV therapies. Here, the authors review the epidemiology, histopathology, mechanisms, genetic susceptibility, diagnosis and treatment of HIV-associated nephropathies and highlight remaining questions for future research.

    • Avi Z. Rosenberg
    • , Saraladevi Naicker
    • , Cheryl A. Winkler
    •  & Jeffrey B. Kopp
    Nature Reviews Nephrology 11, 150–160
