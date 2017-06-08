Inactivated vaccines

Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
High-avidity IgA protects the intestine by enchaining growing bacteria
Oral-vaccine-induced IgA cross-links growing bacteria into clonal aggregates, inhibiting pathogenesis, adaption and the spread of antimicrobial resistance genes.Nature 544, 498–502
Research | | open
Protective efficacy of Zika vaccine in AG129 mouse modelScientific Reports 7, 46375
News and Comment
News and Views |
Understanding immune responses to the influenza vaccine
The quest to improve influenza vaccines is aided by research into the immune response that they generate. Two recent studies have focused their attention on the specificities of antibodies induced after vaccination with conventional inactivated influenza vaccines.Nature Medicine 22, 1387–1388
Research Highlights |
Infection: Siderophore-based vaccine protects against E. coli infectionNature Reviews Urology 14, 67
Research Highlights |
Viral infection: New options to fight Ebola
Several recent studies are expanding our options to prevent and treat Ebolavirus, including new vaccine candidates and short interfering RNAs that target the viral genome.Nature Reviews Microbiology 13, 327
Research Highlights |
Viral infections: New options to fight EbolaNature Reviews Drug Discovery 14, 385