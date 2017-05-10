Immunosuppression

Definition

Immunosuppression is the deliberate prevention or reduction of an immune response. It can result from the administration of immunosuppressive agents or from the deliberate depletion of immune cells, as well as from malnutrition, cancers and certain chronic infections such as HIV. An unwanted side-effect of immunosuppression is immunodeficiency.

