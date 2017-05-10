Immunosuppression
Immunosuppression is the deliberate prevention or reduction of an immune response. It can result from the administration of immunosuppressive agents or from the deliberate depletion of immune cells, as well as from malnutrition, cancers and certain chronic infections such as HIV. An unwanted side-effect of immunosuppression is immunodeficiency.
Suppressive IL-17A+Foxp3+ and ex-Th17 IL-17AnegFoxp3+ Treg cells are a source of tumour-associated Treg cells
Th17 cells can transdifferentiate into regulatory T (Treg) cells. Here the authors characterize tumour-driven Th17-to-Treg cell transdifferentiation and identify potential cancer therapy targets.Nature Communications 8, 14649
T cell costimulation blockade blunts pressure overload-induced heart failure
Abatacept is an FDA-approved drug used for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. Here the authors show that abatacept reduces cardiomyocyte death in a mouse model of heart failure by inhibiting activation and heart infiltration of T cells and macrophages, an effect mediated by IL-10, suggesting a potential therapy for heart failure.Nature Communications 8, 14680
A distinct innate lymphoid cell population regulates tumor-associated T cells
A previously uncharacterized population of innate lymphoid cells (ILCs) in the tumor microenvironment limits T cell expansion and cytokine production, and associates with early recurrence in patients with cancer. Depletion of this regulatory immunosuppressive cell population overcomes this effect, suggesting important implications for cancer immunotherapy.Nature Medicine 23, 368–375
99Tcm-octreotide scintigraphy and serum eye muscle antibodies in evaluation of active thyroid-associated ophthalmopathyEye 31, 668–676
Renal transplantation in 2016: Novel approaches to improve recipient and allograft outcomes
Kidney transplantation was the focus of numerous publications in 2016. Key studies demonstrated a survival advantage of HLA-incompatible kidney transplantation and suggested that novel approaches such as co-stimulation blockade using belatacept and treatment of antibody-mediated rejection using a C1 esterase inhibitor might prove to be future game changers.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 73–74
Systemic lupus erythematosus: Extent and patterns of off-label use of rituximab for SLE
Despite conflicting evidence from clinical trials, rituximab continues to be used off-label in the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). A new study has now investigated the use of this drug for SLE in Europe, including indications for use and patient characteristics.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 700–702
Transplantation: Ex vivo model of penile transplantation developedNature Reviews Urology 13, 695
Kinase Cdk5 in tumorsNature Immunology 17, 1015
Pancreatic cancer: Dodging immunosuppression
Jiang et al. show that inhibition of focal adhesion kinase (FAK) reduces immunosuppression and fibrosis in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and can improve the efficacy of both chemotherapy and immunotherapy in PDAC mouse models.Nature Reviews Cancer 16, 480–481