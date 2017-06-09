Image processing

Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
A BaSiC tool for background and shading correction of optical microscopy images
Accurate quantification of bioimaging data is often confounded by uneven illumination (shading) in space and background variation in time. Here the authors present BaSiC, a Fiji plugin solving both issues. It requires fewer input images and is more robust to artefacts than existing shading correction tools.Nature Communications 8, 14836
Research | | open
Smooth 2D manifold extraction from 3D image stack
Maximum Intensity Projection is a common tool to represent 3D biological imaging data in a 2D space, but it creates artefacts. Here the authors develop Smooth Manifold Extraction, an ImageJ/Fiji plugin, to preserve local spatial relationships when extracting the content of a 3D volume to a 2D space.Nature Communications 8, 15554
Protocols |
Super-resolution microscopy with DNA-PAINT
In DNA-PAINT, transient binding of dye-labeled oligonucleotides to their target strands creates the ‘blinking’ required for stochastic nanoscopy. This protocol describes how to apply DNA-PAINT, from sample preparation to data processing.Nature Protocols 12, 1198–1228
News and Comment
Correspondence |
Automatic tracing of ultra-volumes of neuronal images
Automated tracing algorithms can extract neuronal morphology from fluorescent or brightfield images. UltraTracer scales up the capability of existing tracing algorithms to handle datasets of ever-increasing size.Nature Methods 14, 332–333
Correspondence |
MotionCor2: anisotropic correction of beam-induced motion for improved cryo-electron microscopy
MotionCor2 software corrects for beam-induced sample motion, improving the resolution of cryo-EM reconstructions.Nature Methods 14, 331–332
Correspondence |
eC-CLEM: flexible multidimensional registration software for correlative microscopiesNature Methods 14, 102–103
Correspondence |
Multicut brings automated neurite segmentation closer to human performanceNature Methods 14, 101–102
Comments and Opinion |
Cryo-electron tomography
Cryo-electron tomography may facilitate in situ structural biology on a proteomic scale.Nature Methods 14, 34
News |
Microscopy: OpenSPIM 2.0
A maturing open hardware and open-source software movement seeks to expand DIY light-sheet microscopy.Nature Methods 13, 979–982