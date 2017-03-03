Holoenzymes

Latest Research and Reviews
Structural basis of human PCNA sliding on DNA
DNA sliding clamps are ring-shaped proteins that encircle DNA and harbour polymerases and other factors that promote processive DNA replication. Here the authors use X-ray crystallography, NMR and MD simulations to propose a model for a PCNA sliding mechanism that relies on short-lived polar interactions.Nature Communications 8, 13935
Structure and substrate selectivity of the 750-kDa α6β6 holoenzyme of geranyl-CoA carboxylase
The structures of the biotin-dependent carboxylases have revealed details of their function. Here, the authors describe the first structure of Pseudomonas geranyl-CoA carboxylase, and compare it with the previously characterised homologous 3-methylcrotonyl-CoA carboxylase.Nature Communications 6, 8986
Proteomics of yeast telomerase identified Cdc48-Npl4-Ufd1 and Ufd4 as regulators of Est1 and telomere length
Regulating telomere length and telomerase activity are critical biological processes implicated in ageing and cancer. Here the authors use mass spectrometry to identify the Cdc48-Npl4-Ufd1 complex, which targets proteins for degradation, as a novel regulator of the yeast telomerase Est1.Nature Communications 6, 8290
Crystal structure of the human COP9 signalosome
The COP9 signalosome (CSN) complex regulates cullin–RING E3 ubiquitin ligases—the largest class of ubiquitin ligase enzymes, which are involved in a multitude of regulatory processes; here, the crystal structure of the entire human CSN holoenzyme is presented.Nature 512, 161–165