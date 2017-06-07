News and Views |
Featured
- Nature 546, 217
News and Views |
50 & 100 Years Ago
News and Views |
50 & 100 Years AgoNature 545, 419
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Climate response to the Samalas volcanic eruption in 1257 revealed by proxy records
The climatic response to the 1257 Samalas eruption is unclear. Analyses of proxy data and medieval archives suggest that the eruption triggered some of the coldest summers of the past millennium, but only in some Northern Hemisphere regions.Nature Geoscience 10, 123–128
Research |
Tracing ancestor rice of Suriname Maroons back to its African origin
A population genomics study reveals a high similarity between a New World landrace of African rice and an Ivory Coast landrace. Together with diaries from captains of slave ships, the evidence presented traces the ancestry of the New World rice to its African origin.Nature Plants 2, 16149
Research |
Effects of correlated parameters and uncertainty in electronic-structure-based chemical kinetic modelling
Theoretical electronic-structure methods are routinely used to estimate the parameters of complex kinetic models. It is now shown that uncertainty in such model parameters is correlated and that it can be quantified. An associated sensitivity analysis method is also derived that handles complex systems with many correlated reactions.Nature Chemistry 8, 331–337
Research |
Cooling and societal change during the Late Antique Little Ice Age from 536 to around 660 AD
Societal upheaval occurred across Eurasia in the sixth and seventh centuries. Tree-ring reconstructions suggest a period of pronounced cooling during this time associated with several volcanic eruptions.Nature Geoscience 9, 231–236
Reviews |
The rise of regulatory RNA
Discoveries over the past decade portend a paradigm shift in molecular biology; evidence suggests that RNA is not only functional as a messenger between DNA and protein but also involved in the regulation of genome organization and gene expression. This Timeline article surveys the emergence of the previously unsuspected world of regulatory RNA from a historical perspective.Nature Reviews Genetics 15, 423–437
News and Comment
News and Views |
50 & 100 Years AgoNature 546, 217
News |
The rise of political apathy in two charts
In turbulent times, voting should seem even more important — but in Europe, turnouts are lower than ever.
Comments and Opinion |
Four decades of open science
INSPIRE, the central information resource of the high-energy physics community, pioneered the open dissemination of scientific literature. It has been evolving to keep up with the new technologies and it is not slowing down.Nature Physics 13, 523–525
News and Views |
50 & 100 Years Ago
Comments and Opinion |
Ageing: Rejuvenation study stirs old memoriesNature 546, 33
Comments and Opinion |
Pasteur and the art of chirality
Louis Pasteur was a scientific giant of the nineteenth century, but, as Joseph Gal asks, was his most famous contribution to the understanding of chemistry — chirality — influenced more by his artistic talents?