Hepatocytes
Hepatocytes are specialized epithelial cells that are the main cell type of the liver and constitute over two-thirds of its mass. Hepatocytes are involved in a number of vital functions, including protein synthesis, detoxification and metabolism of lipids and carbohydrates.
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Liver: Spatial division of hepatic metabolic labour
Research Highlights |
Viral hepatitis: A lack of hepatocyte STING favours HBV infection
News and Views |
Regenerative medicine: Hepatic progenitor cells up their game in the therapeutic stakes
Bipotential hepatic progenitor cells (HPCs) are recognized as making modest contributions to hepatocyte regeneration, though never credited with major liver repopulation. A new study in mice demonstrates HPCs can make a massive contribution to hepatocyte replacement, suggesting HPCs have the potential to be an effective cell therapy for liver failure.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 12, 610–611
Research Highlights |
Developmental biology: On the origin of liver regeneration
Research Highlights |
Liver: Reprogramming a hepatocyte's memory of liver disease