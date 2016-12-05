Hepatocyte growth factor

Definition

Hepatocyte growth factor is a protein secreted by mesenchymal stem cells that regulates cell growth, cell motility and morphogenesis of epithelial cells, endothelial cells, and haematopoietic stem cells, through its receptor, c-Met. Signalling downstream of c-Met leads to cell identity changes that take place during organ development, angiogenesis and other morphogenesis processes.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment