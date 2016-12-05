Hepatocyte growth factor
Definition
Hepatocyte growth factor is a protein secreted by mesenchymal stem cells that regulates cell growth, cell motility and morphogenesis of epithelial cells, endothelial cells, and haematopoietic stem cells, through its receptor, c-Met. Signalling downstream of c-Met leads to cell identity changes that take place during organ development, angiogenesis and other morphogenesis processes.
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Targeted therapies: Hepatocyte growth factor—a culprit of drug resistance