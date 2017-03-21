Hepatic portal vein
The hepatic portal vein is a blood vessel that supplies blood from the gastrointestinal tract and spleen to the capillary beds of the liver. The hepatic portal vein is one of two main blood supplies to the liver, transporting approximately 75% of the blood that reaches the liver.
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Management of portal vein thrombosis in liver cirrhosis
Portal vein thrombosis (PVT) is a fairly common complication of liver cirrhosis. In this Review, the authors discuss the evidence regarding the management of PVT in patients with liver cirrhosis and propose an exploratory and preliminary algorithm, noting the limited data and low-quality evidence available to date.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 11, 435–446
Reviews |
Imaging in clinical decision-making for portal vein thrombosis
Thrombosis of the portal venous system is a frequent and potentially life-threatening condition. Here, the authors discuss how imaging can provide assistance to physicians involved in this decision-making process in different clinical settings including liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 11, 308–316
Research |
