Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer).
In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.
The hepatic artery is a branch of the coeliac artery and blood vessel that supplies oxygenated blood to the stomach (pylorus), liver, gall bladder and pancreas. The hepatic artery is one of two main blood supplies to the liver.