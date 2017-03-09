Research |
Germ cell tumours
Germ cell tumours form from reproductive cells and can be cancerous or noncancerous. When cancerous, they normally develop as cancer of the testicles in men or of the ovaries in women. Germ cell tumours can be given different names according to their characteristics; for example, yolk-sac tumours, germinomas, embryonal carcinomas, teratomas and immature teratomas.
Genomic evolution and chemoresistance in germ-cell tumours
Genomic analyses show that primary germ-cell tumours are highly enriched for chromosomal reciprocal loss of heterozygosity, mutations in KRAS and have high mitochondrial priming, providing insight into chemosensitivity and the evolution of chemoresistance in this disease.Nature 540, 114–118
The disparate origins of ovarian cancers: pathogenesis and prevention strategies
Ovarian cancer comprises a broad range of histologically and genetically different tumours. In this Opinion article, Karnezis et al. explore the different origins of ovarian cancers and how these contribute to our understanding of genetic and environmental risk to better prevent and treat these tumours.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 65–74
Rare disruptive mutations in ciliary function genes contribute to testicular cancer susceptibility
There is some evidence of a hereditary risk for developing testicular germ cell tumours. Here, the authors use whole-exome sequencing and identify a risk variant for the disease in DNAAF1, a gene involved in microtubule-based cilia.Nature Communications 7, 13840
The role of PIM1/PIM2 kinases in tumors of the male reproductive systemScientific Reports 6, 38079
Therapy: Anti-PD-1 antibodies: effective in GCTs?Nature Reviews Urology 13, 238
PRAME as diagnostic marker and as regulator for cell fate decisions in germ cell cancersBritish Journal of Cancer 115, 401–402
Chemotherapy: After 25 years, therapy for poor-prognosis GCTs advances
Testicular cancer in 2013: Towards personalized medicine—are we there yet?
The pursuit of reduced-intensity treatments for testicular cancer continued with vigour in 2013. For those with metastatic disease and poor prognoses, an alternative to bleomycin, etoposide and cisplatin chemotherapy emerged. These advances suggest we are making progress by reducing treatment intensity with personalized approaches for this highly curable malignancy.Nature Reviews Urology 11, 68–69
Testicular cancer: A new generation of biomarkers for malignant germ cell tumours
New data suggest that microRNAs of the miR-371∼373 and miR-302 clusters are promising biomarkers for serum-based detection of malignant germ cell tumours (MGCTs). PCR quantification of these noncoding RNAs can improve the accuracy of MGCT diagnosis, providing greater sensitivity and specificity than traditional markers such as α-fetoprotein and human chorionic gonadotrophin.Nature Reviews Urology 9, 298–300
Urologic oncology: Poor trial accrual hinders germ cell tumor therapy advances
In the last 3 years, three major trials involving patients with advanced germ cell testicular tumors have investigated dose-intense alternatives to standard BEP (bleomycin, etoposide, and cisplatin) therapy. All three trials failed to reach their accrual targets and none was able to demonstrate improved results.Nature Reviews Urology 9, 243–245