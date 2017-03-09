Germ cell tumours

Definition

Germ cell tumours form from reproductive cells and can be cancerous or noncancerous. When cancerous, they normally develop as cancer of the testicles in men or of the ovaries in women. Germ cell tumours can be given different names according to their characteristics; for example, yolk-sac tumours, germinomas, embryonal carcinomas, teratomas and immature teratomas.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment