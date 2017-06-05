Genomic engineering
Genomic engineering is the synthetic assembly of complete chromosomal DNA that is more or less derived from natural genomic sequences. Genomic engineering is the top-down, global approach to synthetic biology; to be distinguished from bottom-up, local genetic circuit engineering.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Automated multiplex genome-scale engineering in yeast
Genome-scale engineering is a powerful technique for understanding biology and designing microorganisms but has been limited to bacterial species. Here the authors present an automated platform for genome-scale engineering in Saccharomyces cerevisiae using CRISPR-Cas and RNAi.Nature Communications 8, 15187
Research |
Targeted base editing in rice and tomato using a CRISPR-Cas9 cytidine deaminase fusion
Targeted editing of single base pairs is achieved in monocot rice and dicot tomato using Target-AID (Cas9 activation-induced cytidine deaminase fusion).Nature Biotechnology 35, 441–443
Research | | open
Metabolic modelling reveals the specialization of secondary replicons for niche adaptation in Sinorhizobium meliloti
The genome of some bacteria consists of two or more chromosomes or replicons. Here, diCenzo et al. integrate genome-scale metabolic modelling and growth data from a collection of mutants of the plant symbiont Sinorhizobium meliloti to estimate the fitness contribution of each replicon in three environments.Nature Communications 7, 12219
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Synthetic Biology: Building a custom eukaryotic genome de novoNature Reviews Genetics 18, 274
Editorial |
Rewriting our future
Headlines about a proposal to engineer an entirely synthetic human genome largely missed the point.Nature Biotechnology 34, 673
Research Highlights |
Genome engineering: Presenting Argonaute, the genome editor
News and Views |
Genome editing for clinical HIV isolates
An engineered recombinase removes the HIV-1 provirus from patient-derived cells and reduces infection in humanized mice.Nature Biotechnology 34, 388–389
Research Highlights |
Techniques & applications: Cpf1 makes for a CRISPR cutNature Reviews Microbiology 13, 660
Research Highlights |
Synthetic biology: Recoding bacterial genomesNature Reviews Genetics 14, 822