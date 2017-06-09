Genetic linkage study

Definition

A genetic linkage study is a family-based method used to map a trait to a genomic location by demonstrating co-segregation of the disease with genetic markers of known chromosomal location; locations identified are more likely to contain a causal genetic variant. This technique is particularly useful for the identification of genes that are inherited in a Mendelian fashion.

