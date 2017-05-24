Research | | open
Genetic databases
A genetic database is one or more sets of genetic data (genes, gene products, variants, phenotypes) stored together with software to enable users to retrieve genetic data, add genetic data and extract information from the data. Genetic databases are repositories of organised data that are a resource for understanding how organisms function.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 2342
Reviews |
The evolving genomic landscape of urothelial carcinoma
Large-scale, next-generation sequencing collaborations have identified drivers and vulnerabilities of urothelial carcinoma. In this Review, the authors discuss the mutational landscape of urothelial carcinoma, including specific mutations in pathways and driver genes and describe how the next generation of therapies will be based on patient-specific targetable mutations observed in individual tumours.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 215–229
HRGFish: A database of hypoxia responsive genes in fishesScientific Reports 7, 42346
News and Comment
News and Views |
Prostate cancer: Clinical hallmarks in whole cancer genomes
Fraser and colleagues describe the whole-genome sequencing (WGS) profiles of over 200 localized intermediate-risk prostate cancers. WGS has been widely used in research but not, thus far, in clinical settings. Herein, we consider the possible use of WGS in the field of precision oncology.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 265–266
Comments and Opinion |
Response to “Railroading at the FDA”Nature Biotechnology 35, 207–209
Research Highlights |
Prostate cancer: Fatal interaction: a new target identifiedNature Reviews Urology 14, 258–259
Research Highlights |
Reverse genetics: Wheat solutionNature Plants 3, 17005
Correspondence |
DoCM: a database of curated mutations in cancerNature Methods 13, 806–807
Research Highlights |
Genetic screens: Finding the resilient fewNature Reviews Genetics 17, 316