Gene expression profiling

Clinical utility of gene-expression signatures in early stage breast cancer
Patients with early stage breast cancer have traditionally been assigned adjuvant systemic therapies on the basis of the clinical and histological characteristics of their disease. However, this approach often leads to overtreatment. In this Review, the authors describe the use of gene-expression signatures, some of which are already in clinical use, for determining the risks of recurrence and progression, and the most appropriate form of adjuvant therapy.