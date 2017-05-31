Gene expression profiling

Definition

Gene expression profiling is the determination of the pattern of genes expressed, at the level of transcription, under specific circumstances or in a specific cell to give a global picture of cellular function. Techniques to measure this include DNA microarrays which measure the relative activity of previously identified target genes, or sequencing technologies that allow profiling of all active genes.

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Reviews |

    Patients with early stage breast cancer have traditionally been assigned adjuvant systemic therapies on the basis of the clinical and histological characteristics of their disease. However, this approach often leads to overtreatment. In this Review, the authors describe the use of gene-expression signatures, some of which are already in clinical use, for determining the risks of recurrence and progression, and the most appropriate form of adjuvant therapy.

    • Maryann Kwa
    • , Andreas Makris
    •  & Francisco J. Esteva
    Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology

  • Reviews |

    Next-generation sequencing technologies have enabled the comprehensive characterization of human and mouse genomes, including at the transcriptional level. This article reviews the degree of conservation of human and mouse transcriptomes, along with the challenges of identifying when the mouse is a suitable model of human physiology.

    • Alessandra Breschi
    • , Thomas R. Gingeras
    •  & Roderic Guigó
    Nature Reviews Genetics

  • Research |

    An effective and high-throughput technology spatially profiles the whole transcriptome of intact plant tissues from Arabidopsis thaliana, Populus tremula and Picea abies. It is also suitable for other species that are less genetically tractable.

    • Stefania Giacomello
    • , Fredrik Salmén
    • , Barbara K. Terebieniec
    • , Sanja Vickovic
    • , José Fernandez Navarro
    • , Andrey Alexeyenko
    • , Johan Reimegård
    • , Lauren S. McKee
    • , Chanaka Mannapperuma
    • , Vincent Bulone
    • , Patrik L. Ståhl
    • , Jens F. Sundström
    • , Nathaniel R. Street
    •  & Joakim Lundeberg
    Nature Plants 3, 17061

  • Research | | open

    Transcriptome sequencing is a powerful tool for functional analysis of different types of RNA molecules in a wide range of applications. Here the authors use targeted resequencing of cDNA with single-molecule molecular inversion probes as a cost-effective, high-throughput tool for mRNA quantification.

    • Peer Arts
    • , Jori van der Raadt
    • , Sebastianus H.C. van Gestel
    • , Marloes Steehouwer
    • , Jay Shendure
    • , Alexander Hoischen
    •  & Cornelis A. Albers
    Nature Communications 8, 15190
