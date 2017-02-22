Latest Research and Reviews
Formation of new chromatin domains determines pathogenicity of genomic duplications
Genomic duplications in the SOX9 region are associated with human disease phenotypes; a study using human cells and mouse models reveals that the duplications can cause the formation of new higher-order chromatin structures called topologically associated domains (TADs) thereby resulting in changes in gene expression.Nature 538, 265–269
Evolutionary interplay between sister cytochrome P450 genes shapes plasticity in plant metabolism
Genes in the cytochrome P450 family have evolved a wide range of functions. Here, Liu et al. reconstruct the evolution of the P450 genes CYP98A8 and CYP98A9 in the Brassicales, revealing a complex history of retrotransposition, tandem duplication and neofunctionalization, followed by subfunctionalization or gene loss in specific lineages.Nature Communications 7, 13026
Ordering of mutations in acute myeloid leukemia with partial tandem duplication of MLL (MLL-PTD)Leukemia 31, 1–10
LINE-1-like retrotransposons contribute to RNA-based gene duplication in dicotsScientific Reports 6, 24755
Recurrent internal tandem duplications of BCOR in clear cell sarcoma of the kidney
The genetic basis of clear cell sarcomas of the kidney is not well understood. In this study, Roy et al. perform whole-exome and RNA sequencing of these tumours and identify recurrent internal tandem duplications in BCOR, a key constituent of a variant polycomb repressive complex.Nature Communications 6, 8891
Genome organization: Add a TAD of duplication
Genomic duplications that modify the structure and function of topologically associated domains can deregulate gene expression and cause disease without altering gene copy numbers.
Evolution: Duplicate gene co-regulation slows evolutionNature Reviews Genetics 17, 376–377
Plant genomics: Insights into duplicate gene fate in plantsNature Reviews Genetics 15, 442
Human brain shaped by duplicate genes
Multiple copies of a gene may have boosted the computational power of our ancestors' brains.
Evolution: Gene duplication for bigger brainsNature 485, 151
Retooling spare parts: gene duplication and cognition
Two new studies provide experimental evidence of how ancient genomic duplications of synaptic genes provided the substrate for diversification that ultimately expanded vertebrate cognitive complexity.Nature Neuroscience 16, 6–8