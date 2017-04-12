Fracture repair

Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Stem cells: Bone healing in diabetes mellitusNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 128
News and Views |
Bone: Romosozumab — getting there but not quite yet
In a recent study by Cosman and colleagues, romosozumab — a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting sclerostin — is shown to reduce the risk of vertebral and clinical fractures at 12 months compared with placebo. However, the low fracture risk of study participants necessitates the completion of an on-going clinical trial before romosozumab can be fully adopted into clinical practice.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 691–692
Research Highlights |
Bone: Neuronal origin of osteogenic effects of magnesiumNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 687
Research Highlights |
Bone: Fracture risk after bariatric surgeryNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 559
Research Highlights |
Bone: Antiplatelet agent promotes bone formationNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 626
Research Highlights |
Bone diseases: Dual sclerostin–DKK1 antibody outperforms monotherapyNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 435