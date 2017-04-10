Latest Research and Reviews
A distinct brain pathway links viral RNA exposure to sickness behaviorScientific Reports 6, 29885
The course of fatigue after acute spinal cord injurySpinal Cord 55, 94–97
Support for the Microgenderome: Associations in a Human Clinical PopulationScientific Reports 6, 19171
Immunometabolism: IL-37 fights inflammation-induced fatigueNature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 258
Multiple sclerosis: Dehydration might contribute to fatigue in MSNature Reviews Neurology 12, 555
Multiple sclerosis: Fatigue—a warning sign for multiple sclerosis?Nature Reviews Neurology 9, 184
Chronic fatigue syndrome: life after XMRV
As doubts about the retrovirus reach fever pitch, scientists focus on alternative directions for the field.
Prostate cancer: The promise of psychostimulants for disease-related fatigueNature Reviews Urology 7, 478
Quality of Life: Measuring fatigue in rheumatoid arthritis
Irksome to debilitating, fatigue is a frequent symptom of rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Patients regard it as an important, neglected facet of the disease. An analysis of the effect of biologic therapies on fatigue has yielded disappointing results—do current treatments lack efficacy, or are we failing to measure adequate parameters?Nature Reviews Rheumatology 7, 562–564