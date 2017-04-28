Eye cancer

Definition

Eye cancer is an uncommon tumour that can affect the outer parts of the eye (like the eyelid) or the inside of the eyeball (intraocular cancer). The most common intraocular cancers in adults are melanoma and lymphoma, whereas the most common in children is retinoblastoma, which starts in cells of the retina.

