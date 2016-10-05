ESCRT

Definition

The ESCRT (endosomal complexes required for transport) complexes are cytoplasmic proteins that are involved in membrane budding or bending events, such as multivesicular body biogenesis, the abscission step of cell division, and viral budding. There are four ESCRT complexes (ESCRT-0, -I, -II, and -III).

