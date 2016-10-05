Reviews |
Reverse-topology membrane scission by the ESCRT proteins
New observations of ESCRT-mediated reverse-topology membrane scission are building towards a structural and biophysical explanation of the mechanism involved.
The ESCRT (endosomal complexes required for transport) complexes are cytoplasmic proteins that are involved in membrane budding or bending events, such as multivesicular body biogenesis, the abscission step of cell division, and viral budding. There are four ESCRT complexes (ESCRT-0, -I, -II, and -III).
ESCRT-III, a protein complex best known for membrane constriction and sealing during various cellular processes, mediates reassembly of the nuclear envelope during late anaphase.
The ESCRT-III complex is implicated in the reformation of the nuclear envelope; the CHMP2A component of ESCRT-III is directed to the forming nuclear envelope through classical ESCRT-assembly mechanisms, with the help of the p97 complex component UFD1, and provides an activity essential for nuclear envelope reformation.
A new role for the endosomal sorting complex required for transport (ESCRT) is identified in fly larvae, where it is shown to be essential for the secretion and long-range signalling of the embryonic development morphogen Hedgehog.
The ESCRT-III complex is shown to counteract the loss of plasma membrane integrity in cells undergoing necroptosis, thereby preventing or delaying cell death.
Visualization of the morphogenesis and egress of a prototypical archaeal virus reveals some key similarities with eukaryotic viruses.
Two studies report that the nuclear envelope undergoes rupture and resealing when migrating cells pass through tight spaces.
Ligand-induced shedding of GPCR-containing ectosomes from primary cilia regulates downstream signalling.
