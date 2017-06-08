Research | | open
Epilepsy refers to a group of neurological disorders of varying aetiology, characterized by recurrent brain dysfunction that result from sudden excessive and disordered neuronal discharge. These episodes can manifest as epileptic seizures, but they can also occur with subtle or no behavioural signs.
- Scientific Reports 7, 3100
Optical mapping of neuronal activity during seizures in zebrafishScientific Reports 7, 3026
Rapamycin Attenuates Acute Seizure-induced Astrocyte Injury in Mice in VivoScientific Reports 7, 2868
Absence Seizure Control by a Brain Computer InterfaceScientific Reports 7, 2488
Transcriptional profile of hippocampal dentate granule cells in four rat epilepsy modelsScientific Data 4, 170061
News and Views |
Epilepsy: New classification of seizures and epilepsies — an advance?
The International League Against Epilepsy has published a new classification of seizure types and epilepsies that attempts to reflect recent scientific advances in the epilepsy field. This classification potentially offers a number of advantages, but it leaves some ambiguities and needs to be rigorously tested before entering routine clinical practice.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 324–325
News and Views |
Epilepsy: Common and rare epilepsies share genetic determinants
A whole-exome sequencing study has identified a series of ultra-rare variants that provide a genetic link between common and rare epilepsy syndromes. This discovery could open up new possibilities for personalized treatment of common epilepsies.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 200–201
News and Views |
Epilepsy: Long-term outcomes in MRI-negative patients with epilepsy
Patients with drug-resistant focal epilepsy who lack structural abnormalities on MRI constitute a challenge in presurgical work-up. A longitudinal single-centre study of long-term seizure outcomes in patients with nonlesional epilepsy showed that 59% of the cohort was free from disabling seizures 10 years after resective epilepsy surgery. These results are encouraging and valuable for patient counselling.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 132–133
Research Highlights |
Epilepsy: Could autoantibodies explain epilepsy with unknown aetiology?Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 194–195
Comments and Opinion |
Low-grade epilepsy-associated neuroepithelial tumours — the 2016 WHO classification
The recently revised 5th edition of the WHO classification of brain tumours 'blue book' will have a major impact in stratifying diagnosis and treatment. However, low-grade neuroepithelial tumours (LEATs), which present with early-onset focal epilepsy, lack integrated clinicopathological and molecular genetic diagnostic tools. The Neuropathology Task Force of the International League against Epilepsy will critically discuss this issue, as well as offer perspectives on how to decipher and validate clinically meaningful LEAT entities using the current WHO approach.Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 732–740
News and Views |
Epilepsy: Beyond seizures — the importance of comorbidities in epilepsy
According to a recent study, a high percentage of children with epilepsy show comorbid somatic, neurological, and developmental or psychiatric disorders. To provide comprehensive care for paediatric patients with epilepsy, all their needs must be evaluated and managed, including careful consideration of comorbid disorders.Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 559–560