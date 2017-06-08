Epilepsy

Definition

Epilepsy refers to a group of neurological disorders of varying aetiology, characterized by recurrent brain dysfunction that result from sudden excessive and disordered neuronal discharge. These episodes can manifest as epileptic seizures, but they can also occur with subtle or no behavioural signs.

Latest Research and Reviews

News and Comment

  • News and Views |

    The International League Against Epilepsy has published a new classification of seizure types and epilepsies that attempts to reflect recent scientific advances in the epilepsy field. This classification potentially offers a number of advantages, but it leaves some ambiguities and needs to be rigorously tested before entering routine clinical practice.

    • Ettore Beghi
    Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 324–325

  • News and Views |

    Patients with drug-resistant focal epilepsy who lack structural abnormalities on MRI constitute a challenge in presurgical work-up. A longitudinal single-centre study of long-term seizure outcomes in patients with nonlesional epilepsy showed that 59% of the cohort was free from disabling seizures 10 years after resective epilepsy surgery. These results are encouraging and valuable for patient counselling.

    • Kristina Malmgren
    •  & David Krýsl
    Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 132–133

  • Comments and Opinion |

    The recently revised 5th edition of the WHO classification of brain tumours 'blue book' will have a major impact in stratifying diagnosis and treatment. However, low-grade neuroepithelial tumours (LEATs), which present with early-onset focal epilepsy, lack integrated clinicopathological and molecular genetic diagnostic tools. The Neuropathology Task Force of the International League against Epilepsy will critically discuss this issue, as well as offer perspectives on how to decipher and validate clinically meaningful LEAT entities using the current WHO approach.

    • Ingmar Blümcke
    • , Eleonora Aronica
    • , Albert Becker
    • , David Capper
    • , Roland Coras
    • , Mrinalini Honavar
    • , Thomas S. Jacques
    • , Katja Kobow
    • , Hajime Miyata
    • , Angelika Mühlebner
    • , José Pimentel
    • , Figen Söylemezoğlu
    •  & Maria Thom
    Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 732–740

  • News and Views |

    According to a recent study, a high percentage of children with epilepsy show comorbid somatic, neurological, and developmental or psychiatric disorders. To provide comprehensive care for paediatric patients with epilepsy, all their needs must be evaluated and managed, including careful consideration of comorbid disorders.

    • Alberto Verrotti
    •  & Chiara Mazzocchetti
    Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 559–560
