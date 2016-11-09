Latest Research and Reviews
Competition between human cells by entosisCell Research 24, 1299–1310
Entosis, a key player in cancer cell competitionCell Research 24, 1280–1281
Induction of entosis by epithelial cadherin expressionCell Research 24, 1288–1298
News and Comment
Cell biology: Choose your death
Internalized immune cells may commit suicide in one of two ways
Entosis: aneuploidy by invasion
Aneuploidy is one of the most prevalent phenotypes of human tumours, but the underlying cause of this phenomenon remains highly debated. Entosis, the invasion of a living cell into another cell's cytoplasm, is now shown to perturb cytokinesis and induce the formation of aneuploid cells.Nature Cell Biology 13, 199–201
Cell death: The single-membrane diet
Autophagy proteins function in a non-canonical single-membrane vesicle degradation pathway.