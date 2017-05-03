Microendoscopy

Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Tethered capsule endomicroscopy enables less invasive imaging of gastrointestinal tract microstructure
Michalina Gora and her colleagues have developed a tethered capsule endoscope in the form of a swallowable pill that does not require sedation and is the size of a one-cent coin. Once swallowed, the device was well tolerated and used to capture three-dimensional microstructural images of the digestive tract, particularly the esophagus, using optical frequency domain imaging. Feasibility was demonstrated in patients with Barrett’s esophagus, including high-grade dysplasia.Nature Medicine 19, 238–240
Research |
In vivo wide-area cellular imaging by side-view endomicroscopy
A side-view endoscope permits the imaging of large fields of gastrointestinal and respiratory mucosa at high resolution in the mouse. The approach is applied to imaging changes during inflammation and tumor progression in the living mouse.Nature Methods 7, 303–305
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Gastrointestinal imaging in 2015: Emerging trends in endoscopic imaging
Several key papers published in 2015 highlight important emerging trends in endoscopic imaging that promise to improve patient diagnosis and guidance of therapy. These studies reflect the future role for 'smart' contrast agents and fluorescence endoscopes to provide a molecular basis for disease detection, identify precancerous lesions and determine optimal choice of therapy.
Research Highlights |
Endoscopy: Value of CLE for gastric cancer detection