Emergence is the arising of rich and coherent macroscopic structures from numerous repetitions of simple elementary interactions among large numbers of microscopic particles. An emergent system is characterized by a property of wholeness that is not contained in its generative rules.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 533
Explaining the prevalence, scaling and variance of urban phenomena
Gomez-Lievano and colleagues develop a new theory of scaling in cities — how the prevalence of phenomena such as education and crime changes with population size — by unifying models of economic complexity and cultural evolution.Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0012
Transition between segregation and aggregation: the role of environmental constraintsScientific Reports 6, 32703
The temporal scaling of Caenorhabditis elegans ageing
A diverse range of molecular and genetic manipulations all alter lifespan distributions of Caenorhabditis elegans by an apparent stretching or shrinking of time.Nature 530, 103–107
News and Comment
Putting big data to good use in neuroscience
Neuroscience is poised to collect Big Data sets. In this Commentary, the authors argue that, to exploit its full potential, there need to be ways to standardize, integrate and synthesize diverse types of data and that this will require a cultural shift to a central role for theorists in neuroscience research.Nature Neuroscience 17, 1440–1441