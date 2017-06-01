Latest Research and Reviews
Patent foramen ovale
Patent foramen ovale (PFO) is the most common congenital heart abnormality and is present in approximately ∼25% of the adult population. In this Primer, Homma et al. describe various aspects of PFOs, focusing on their potential relationship with stroke.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 2, 15086
Reply to Silver and MasriSpinal Cord 54, 909
Venous thrombosis
Venous thrombosis and its potentially debilitating or even fatal consequences can pose diagnostic and therapeutic challenges. Here, Mackman and colleagues discuss not only the clinical implications of thrombosis but also new insights into thrombogenesis and how to inhibit this process.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 1, 15006
Renal artery embolization—indications, technical approaches and outcomes
Renal artery embolization (RAE) is becoming increasingly recognized as a beneficial adjunct in the treatment of numerous renal diseases. In this Review, the authors discuss the advantages and disadvantages of RAE in the management of conditions such as renal traumatisms, tumours, angiomyolipomas and aneurysms. The technical approaches are compared, and the benefits and complications associated with RAE are discussed.Nature Reviews Nephrology 11, 288–301
Non-invasive imaging and cellular tracking of pulmonary emboli by near-infrared fluorescence and positron-emission tomography
Functional imaging of proteolytic activity is an emerging strategy to guide patient diagnosis and monitor clinical outcome. Here the authors present a peptide-based probe to detect and localize thrombin activity ex vivo and non-invasively in mouse models of wounding and pulmonary thrombosis.Nature Communications 6, 8448
News and Comment
Thrombosis: Rivaroxaban, a cost-effective alternative for SVT?Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 190
Vascular diseases: Shear-thinning biomaterial for endovascular embolizationNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 67
Valvular disease: Importance of balloon valvuloplasty before TAVI to prevent embolizationNature Reviews Cardiology 12, 683
Anticoagulation therapy: Bleeding no worse with novel agentsNature Reviews Cardiology 12, 381
Cerebral embolisms after TAVINature Reviews Cardiology 7, 301