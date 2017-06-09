Electronic devices
Electronic devices are components for controlling the flow of electrical currents for the purpose of information processing and system control. Prominent examples include transistors and diodes. Electronic devices are usually small and can be grouped together into packages called integrated circuits. This miniaturization is central to the modern electronics boom.
Latest Research and Reviews
Carbon nanotube-based three-dimensional monolithic optoelectronic integrated system
Single-material monolithic optoelectronic integrated circuits via CMOS compatible low-temperature approaches are crucial to the continued development of post-Moore electronics. Liu et al., report carbon nanotube based electrically driven 3D monolithic optoelectronic integrated circuits.Nature Communications 8, 15649
Towards colloidal spintronics through Rashba spin-orbit interaction in lead sulphide nanosheets
Exploring the Rashba spin splitting in colloidal materials enables spintronic device with low cost and high flexibility. Here, the authors report Rashba spin splitting in colloidal PbS nanosheets and demonstrate a mechanism for selectively exciting the carriers with different spin states.Nature Communications 8, 15721
Ultra-bright and highly efficient inorganic based perovskite light-emitting diodes
Hybrid organic-inorganic perovskites are garnering attention for light emitting diode (LED) applications. Employing a thin hydrophilic insulating polymer, Zhang et al. report LEDs exhibiting a brightness of 91,000 cd m−2 and external quantum efficiency of 10.4% using a mixed-cation perovskite.Nature Communications 8, 15640
News and Comment
Ferroelectric tunnel junctions: Crossing the wall
The electronic transport across a head-to-head ferroelectric domain wall reveals a signature of quantum tunnelling assisted by confined, quantum-well-like states.
Graphene nanoribbons: In the trenches
Organic electronics: Under pressureNature Reviews Materials 2, 17015
Bioelectronic devices: Long-lived recordings
A silicon dioxide passivation layer dramatically lengthens the operational lifetime of flexible electronic arrays for cardiac electrophysiology.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0048
The quest for miniaturized soft bioelectronic devices
Soft integrated electronics packaged with miniaturized modules for wireless power and data transfer are opening up new opportunities for long-term health monitoring and therapy.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0049